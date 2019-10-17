Arrests
• Betty Nicole Smith, 35, homeless; possession of controlled substance, giving false name to law enforcement officer; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $4,100. (Morgan sheriff)
• Mashaud Tyliek Lewis, 19, 1018 Seventh Ave. S.W., Decatur; second-degree robbery, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $34,700. (Decatur police)
• Sarah Beth Gurganious, 22, 205 Milner St. N.E., Hartselle; chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Terry Joe Teague, 34, 1040 Lawrence County 203, Danville; first-degree identity theft, third-degree theft, fraudulent use of a credit card; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,000. (Decatur police)
• Jiles Troy Andrews Jr., 45, 12105 Grigsby Ferry Road, Elkmont; possession of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Curtis Adam Lankford, 38, 184 Hip Hill Road, Ardmore; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jennifer Lane Nave, 37, 29818 Second Ave., Ardmore; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jalmal Malcom Petite, 27, 259 Falcon Ridge Drive, Huntsville; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Erica Lynn Green-Barnes, 28, 27623 Alabama 251, Ardmore; first-degree criminal trespass, possession of controlled substance, possession of heroin; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,000. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.