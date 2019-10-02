ARRESTS
• Shane Paul Flanagan, 45, 12684 Snake Road, Athens; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Stacey Virgil LeMay, 57, 212 E. Rasch Road, Florence; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Wesley Ryan Nappier, 29, 239 Henderson Greenwell Road, Morgan County; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
