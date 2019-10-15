ARRESTS
• Anthony Dexter Johnson Jr., 42, no address available; violation of a protection order and using false identity to obstruct justice; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Thomas Arthur Adams II, 30, 563 Harvey Oden Road, Morgan County; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Richard Thomas Lewter, 60, 27712 Puckett Lane, Elkmont; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Cody Dwyth Turney, 25, 88 Hopper Private Drive, Morgan County; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Basil Cortlan Hicks, 29, 409 Skyview Drive, Athens; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ashton Yevetteve Peoples, 27, 510 Welch Drive, Athens; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michelle Renee Kelley, 35, 1111 Juniper Court, Athens; fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Cameron Lee Parker, 32, 8724 Flicker Lane, Athens; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Colleen Marie Schaeffer, 37, 8003 Benaroya Lane S.W., Huntsville; two counts of fraudulent use/possession of a credit card; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Decatur police)
• Gregory Lance Kelley, 35, 1111 Juniper Court, Athens; fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• David Stephenson Richards, 57, 101 N. Robinson Road, Morgan County; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Samuel Lorenza Ricks, 57, 1012 Danville Road S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
