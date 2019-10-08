ARRESTS
• Kenneth Deshawn Nicholas, 29, 2217 Ninth St. S.W., Morgan County; first-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $60,000. (Decatur police)
• George Wayne Dison, 57, 22084 Sugar Way, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• David Joseph Ramirez, 28, 232 Coral St., Madison; first-degree possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Madison police)
• Allen Michael Smith, 26, 29778 Coggins Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Ardmore police)
• Steven Edward Greer, 53, 1311 U.S. 31 S., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and five misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Michael Wallace Quinn, 32, 9026 Beechwood Road, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jessica Marie Arbuckle, 31, 1041 Fourth Ave., N.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Hartselle police)
• Blaine Rex Childers, 27, 68 First Road, Morgan County; second-degree manufacturing of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Department of Corrections)
