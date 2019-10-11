Arrests
• Jennifer Beth Woodard-Lawson, 45, 148 Third Ave. N.W., Hamilton; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Joshua Stetson Hayes, 34, 34172 U.S. 278, Addison; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Diana Marie Rodgers, 34, 2157 Westmead Drive S.W., Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,200. (Decatur police)
• Kimberly Faye Hooie, 59, 16230 Alabama 251, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Heather Nicole Derringer, 34, 16702 Davis Lane, Elkmont; fraudulent use of credit or debit card; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Bobby Gerald Peck Jr., 27, 19612 E. Limestone Road, Toney; possession of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Stuart Layton Houston, 45, 409 Skyview Drive, Athens; possession of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Wendell Hyter Jr. 28, 4109 N. Memorial Park, Huntsville; first-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jiles Troy Andrews Jr., 45, 14634 Elk River Mills Road, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $8,000. (Limestone sheriff)
