Arrests
• Jeremy O’Neal Mahathy, 37, 5412 Lawrence County 170, Hillsboro; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,600. (Decatur police)
• Jeffrey Wayne Kent, 44, 268 Hobb Ward Road, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Ashley Nicole Murphy, 30, 292 Murphy Circle, Madison; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Robin Ja’Nita Adams, 30, 718 Hardy St. No. 8A, Athens; possession of dangerous drugs; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Athens police)
• Larquis Delmar Crutcher, 30, 1807 Levert Circle, Athens; failure to register as a sex offender; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Athens police)
• Tedric Christopher Boldin, 23, 1929 Cain Drive, Athens; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
