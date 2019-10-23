Arrests
• Tracy Lee Davis, 49, 679 Lee Road, Morgan County; second-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Glenn Keith Hunter, 39, 805 Jackson Drive, Athens; second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Erik Ross Collison, 29, 1265 Apollo Road, Marshall County; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
