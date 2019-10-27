Arrests
• James Hoyt Powell III, 31, 1302 Stadium St., Hanceville; third-degree theft, certain persons forbidden to carry firearms; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police, Morgan sheriff)
• Chase Lee Motes, 28, 150 Morgan County 329, Decatur; two counts of injury to or destruction of state property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Melvin Nickson Jr., 36, 194 Shelton Road Apt. 148, Madison; distribution of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Devante Varrelle Robinson, 26, 21535 Oakland Meadows, Athens; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Nicholas Scott, 29, 27986 Alabama 251, Ardmore; breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Gregory Scott Poss, 36, 15941 Thompson Lane, Athens; two counts of third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
• Jeremy Roy Cameron, 31, 26240 Nick Davis Road, Athens; promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Anthony Dexter Johnson Jr., 42, homeless; destruction of property by prisoner; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
