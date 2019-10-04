Arrests
• Jordon Deroyne Cole, 24, 921 Lamar St. S.W., Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jonathan Blake Bagwell, 37, 9648 Alabama 36 W., Laceys Spring; sexual abuse of a child; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Charles David Rogers, 49, 26719 Clem Road, Elkmont; adult registration as sex offender with law enforcement; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Joshua Wayne Emerson, 35, 25155 Newby Road, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Barry Wayne McKinney, 41, 22022 Looney Road, Athens; giving false identification to law enforcement officer; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jennifer Colyne Hall, 48, 23077 E. Limestone Road, Toney; possession of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Elisha Anne Smith, 43, 8605 Bloodview Drive, Madison; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
