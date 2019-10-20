Arrests
• Matthew Ryan Henderson, 29, 177 Lawrence County 285, Courtland; trafficking in methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $12,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Sashe Jestina Agnew, 30, 117 Guyer Brown Private Drive, Morgan County; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Kristin Lynn Dozier, 31, 2928 Frost Drive S.W., Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Paul Malcom Parsons, 31, 117 Davidson Private Drive, Somerville; first-degree identity theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Latasha Monique Toatley, 31, 7724 Fourth Ave. N., Birmingham; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
