The Alabama Department of Transportation will have no temporary lane closures on interstates from noon Wednesday through Sunday, according to an ALDOT spokeswoman.
Amanda Deem said the postponing of the work is for the safety of travelers and road construction and maintenance workers.
She said the rest areas and welcome centers will be open to the public and urges the public to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Last year, 15 people died on state roadways during the Thanksgiving holiday and 57% of those were not wearing a seat belt.
For traffic flow and road condition, motorists should visit algotraffic.com.
