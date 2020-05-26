D190903 summer ends (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

Two visitors to the Point Mallard water park crash into the pool at the end of the slide on Labor Day, the last day of the 2019 season. That's also the last time the park will be open until 2021 after the 2020 season was canceled today. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 Jeronimo Nisa

The Point Mallard Aquatics Center will not open this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, Decatur Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake announced this morning.

Lake said coronavirus restrictions made it too difficult to prepare and train the park’s seasonal employees, most of whom are teenagers.

Officials had planned this summer to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the water park, which features the South's first wave pool.

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

bayne.hughes@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2432. Twitter @DD_BayneHughes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.