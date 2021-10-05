MUSCLE SHOALS — The suspect in the fatal shooting of a Sheffield police officer was released from jail three years after shooting and killing his father in May 2011 and pleading guilty to manslaughter.
Sheffield Sgt. Nick Risner, 40, died Saturday morning from a gunshot wound that authorities said he sustained in an exchange of gunfire with Brian Lansing Martin on Friday afternoon behind the old South Gate Mall in Muscle Shoals.
Martin is also suspected of fatally shooting his roommate, William Clare Mealback Jr., 58, of Cypress Inn, Tennessee, and dumping his body onto the 800 block of Avalon Avenue before being chased behind the old mall.
Ten years ago, Martin, 41, was arrested and charged with the murder of his father, Donice Scott, following a verbal argument that turned deadly.
Martin, who recorded the 2011 confrontation with his father on his cellphone, admitted to shooting his father once in the chest outside his father’s home on East Second Street. The argument was over a debt owed to his son.
Martin said he was acting in self-defense because his father attacked him with a sword.
He later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years in jail.
Martin served just three years in jail and was released.
“If he was still in prison, this wouldn’t have happened today,” Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said Friday afternoon.
According to a statement by state Attorney General Steve Marshall on Monday, Martin was released early because he was awarded "good time" under state law.
"While in prison, the man racked up a lengthy rap sheet. Records indicate that he got into a fight and seriously injured another inmate. He was disciplined for disobeying a correctional officer. He got caught with drugs in his possession, twice," according to Marshall's statement.
Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck questioned how a convicted felon had a gun in his possession.
“We’re upset, period. This guy had access to a gun, shot somebody in a vehicle, and then shot at multiple police officers,” he said.
Martin’s confrontation with police began just before 2 p.m. Friday on Avalon Avenue when he allegedly shot and killed his roommate, took his truck, and then dumped the man’s body.
Trey Snelling, who owns Balloon Bar on Avalon Avenue, said he heard the gunshots outside of his business.
“It took about three shots before I realized what was happening, and it sounded like it was in my shop,” he said. “I ran to look and saw a man’s body laying there in front of Scott Chiropractic. It was horrible. I’ve never witnessed anything like this.”
Martin sped away from the area and later hit a vehicle, whose driver took a photo of the license plate on the truck.
Police later located the truck and began pursuit, which led to the back of the old South Gate Mall. Police attempted to pit the truck and then gunfire rang out.
Martin shot two Sheffield police officers — Max Dotson and Risner.
Dotson was struck in the chest, but he was wearing a bulletproof vest. Risner was later air-lifted to Huntsville Hospital, where he died at 9:52 a.m. on Saturday.
Police returned fire and struck Martin, who was also air-lifted to Huntsville Hospital.
The incident is being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Hal Taylor said on Saturday that once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Colbert County District Attorney's Office.
