GUNTERSVILLE — A body recovered Monday in Wheeler Lake below Guntersville Dam is believed to have traveled 122 miles down river from Chattanooga in 19 days after passing through two sets of locks, a Marshall County Sheriff's Office statement said Tuesday.
The body was identified as a Chattanooga man who witnesses saw jump into the Tennessee River from the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge in downtown Chattanooga on Jan. 29, the Sheriff's Office said.
It’s believed that heavy rains the past few weeks and the fact floodgates remained open along the river enabled the body to travel to Guntersville, the Sheriff's Office said.
"There are two separate locks the body passed through along the route, the Nickajack Dam in Marion County (Tennessee) and the Guntersville Dam where the body was found," the Sheriff's Office statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.