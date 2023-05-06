Local officials want to know more about the materials transported through Morgan County so they can be prepared to deal with accidents involving hazardous chemicals such as the train derailment Feb. 3 that caused half of Palestine, Ohio, to evacuate.
Brandy Davis, Morgan County Emergency Management Agency director, said the county needs a comprehensive commodity flow study performed, and she recently asked county commissioners to let her pursue a grant to help pay for it.
“We do receive, when we request it, a commodity flow study from the railroad,” she said. “In this situation we are trying to get a full picture of everything and every mode of transportation. So, water, rail, road, the whole look. … We don’t have one on record.”
The study, Davis said, would show every material’s type, volume, quantity and distribution.
“We would hire an outside contractor consultant that would actually do that work and gather that information and write a very nicely organized report on such,” she said. “I would expect the information to include a 12-month period.”
Decatur Fire Chief Tracy Thornton said his department understands the hazards of a possible chemical spill because it would be one of the first services dispatched to that type of accident. He said there is almost always something dangerous aboard trains that come through this area.
"We're in a city that has a very strong industrial base," he said. "Barges and trains ... with the 18-wheelers you see on the interstate are the main ways of getting that stuff into those industries."
Davis said she realizes information gathered in the study would constantly change but expects the report would show the most up-to-date data possible.
“A new industry comes in, new things are shipped when industries change their processes, different things are not shipped anymore,” she said. “So, we realize there’s going to be fluctuation regardless, but it would be a most recent, 12-month period.”
Jennifer Hempfling, Morgan County EMA specialist, said the study will allow them to manage products passing through the county.
“We are requesting a commodity flow study so we know what is coming through our county, how it’s coming through our county, and then after we know what and how, we can then address how we would mitigate it,” she said. “But if we don’t know what’s on the roads coming through or what’s on the barges coming up the river, we don’t really know how to mitigate it … in case something goes awry.”
A train derailment locally could be hazardous, depending on what materials were on board. In February, about half of East Palestine's nearly 5,000 residents evacuated when state and local officials decided to burn toxic vinyl chloride from five tanker cars to prevent a catastrophic explosion.
The Ohio derailment was the most serious of multiple train accidents this year. Hundreds of people had to evacuate in Raymond, Minnesota, in March after a BNSF train hauling ethanol and corn syrup derailed and caught fire.
There have been at least five derailments in Morgan County since 2008:
• In 2020, a train car derailed near State Docks Road in Decatur but Davis said at the time that EMA's assistance was not required.
• In 2016, six train cars derailed just west of 12th Avenue Northwest in Decatur. EMA was not called to the scene because five cars were empty and one was carrying scrap metal.
• In 2012, a 51-car train flipped on its side near the Vine Street crossing in downtown Decatur and the wheels of three other cars left the tracks. The train was carrying automobiles.
• In 2009, nine empty grain hopper train cars that had just unloaded at ConAgra derailed in Falkville. A CSX spokesman said at the time, "A piece of metal came off the train and wedged between the main line’s track and the splitter track. The cars piled up and flipped off their wheels and then off the track.”
• In Oct. 2008, a train carrying soybeans and soybean oil derailed next to the Skate Castle at Funland Park on Fourth Avenue Southeast in Decatur killing a conductor and damaging five train cars.
Just two months earlier in 2008, seven train cars from a train carrying logs, grain and other materials derailed at Vinemont in Cullman County. Two train cars damaged in the wreck had to be contained because they had previously been carrying the hazardous materials sodium aluminate and hydrogen peroxide.
Davis said the Morgan County EMA needs to know what is contained in shipments so it can update its hazardous materials emergency operation plan in case a derailment occurs in the county again.
“That’s where the commodity flow study assists us,” she said. “That plan would dictate what our response would be in the situation that has happened.”
---
Protocols in place
Thornton said Decatur Fire and Rescue would find out what was onboard a derailed train before taking action.
"We have a standard protocol. We're going to isolate the area to keep anything worse from happening, find out for sure what we've got going on, what it is," he said. "What we want to do is just stop the situation from getting worse and make sure everybody's safe in the area."
Each hazardous material would call for a different way to mitigate the situation, Thornton said. The department has instructions in books and digital files that outline steps for "just about every chemical that's out there," he said.
"Some of it's fire hazard, some of it is breathing hazard, some of it could be explosion hazards," Thornton said. "We look at isolation distances and different things we might need to do to suppress vapor."
Thornton said even the protocol for an oil or gas spill is complex.
"If it's regular oil, if it's crude oil, gasoline, if it's diesel, natural gas versus petroleum, they all have a little different way we would handle those," Thornton said.
The first thing they want to do, Thornton said, is make sure there are no further injuries.
"We want to make sure we have safe (buffer) areas that nobody is able to enter in," he said. "We find out exactly what it is and then from that point we make different steps to mitigate the situation. If we have something leaking we want to be able to stop the leak and control any runoff, keep it from going into any waterways or sewers."
Thornton said they would be in contact with experts in the particular situation who would be the ones in charge of getting someone to do the cleanup.
--
Variety of threats
In West Virginia in March, a train derailed after it struck a rockslide. An unknown amount of diesel fuel and oil spilled into a river.
Davis said that shows the importance of accounting for all materials transported in the county.
"Even the fuel shipments ... even knowing how much comes through here and how it comes and when it comes is important," Davis said. "If you know you have a fuel train that comes through here, or any sort of thing in large quantities, then that's a concern and you need to be prepared for it."
Davis said they are aware that propane tankers come through the county.
"A commodity flow study would let us know how much comes through and (by) what means it's transported," she said. "We know it's there and we all know that there's that industry and what they have and what they deal with. But realizing what is actually on the roads or on the river or on the rail, even if it's everyday things; it doesn't even have to be a nasty chemical by itself."
She said accidents involving chemicals pose a variety of threats, and that makes the commodity flow study even more valuable for preparation. She said an example of the varied threats was one that Cullman County's EMA director called her about to seek assistance.
"There was a gas tanker on (Interstate) 65 southbound ... and it was upside down and spilling fuel," Davis said. "And it's gas, it's something that we all use, we all need. But knowing how often that is on our interstate and what quantity is on our interstate helps us keep those resources available."
The director asked Davis if she had a resource who could unload 5,000 gallons of gas since the tanker was leaking. She said she was able to get a company to respond.
"When we know there's a shortfall, we can make arrangements to fill that gap," Davis said. "And that's really what this commodity flow study is about is knowing what we might have to deal with and in what quantity."
Davis said there is not a particular material or chemical that she worries most about being involved in an accident.
"It's the overall amount of different things that to me is the most concerning because that means that there are that many different types of containment or control, potentially, that we would need to be prepared for," she said. "Yeah, you can have a nasty chemical and that chemical might never leak, but it's the idea that we try to be prepared for anything and the anything is very broad."
Davis said they currently have the means to find out shipment information on a case-by-case basis.
“But it’s hard to write a broad-scoping plan (based on that information),” she said. “We’re broadly prepared for hazardous materials incidents, but having the specifics of exactly what’s coming in or out helps us be more prepared,” she said.
---
Strategy for grant
At the April 25 Morgan County Commission meeting, the commission approved the EMA to apply for a Hazardous Materials Emergency Preparedness grant for the commodity flow study. Hempfling is writing the grant that would come from the Alabama EMA.
“We have not determined the amount of the grant, probably be somewhere in the upper amount of $50,000. Depends on how we can break down the components that we need to fulfill,” she said. “It is a 20/80 grant so statewide we would be given 80% of it and (the commission) would have to come up with the other 20%.”
The grant application is due by the end of June and grants will be awarded in September. Hempfling said they applied for the grant last year but were not awarded it.
“Last year most all of them went to the counties that are involved in the WIPP (Waste Isolation Pilot Plant) program,” she said.
Hempfling said the program is the transportation of defense-generated waste for disposal.
“It comes down through Interstate 59," she said. "They have a designated route, and we are not (on it).”
Hempfling said they have a better chance of getting the grant this year. She said last year they asked for all components of the grant which include updating or writing hazmat emergency plans, risk analysis activities, hazmat exercises and hazmat training. Hempfling said they were told they asked for too much and will narrow their request this year to the study.
"Although we need all components, we can’t do anything without the commodity flow study. We have to know what we’re dealing with before we can make any type of progression with planning, with training, so that is where we have chosen to start.”
