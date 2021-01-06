One person was injured after a car rolled over into an embankment this morning in a single-vehicle accident on Lawrence County 222 near Trinity.
Trinity police officer Sgt. Robert Todd said the driver was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.