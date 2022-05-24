Primary election ballots will include an open superintendent's post in Morgan County, sheriff's races in Limestone and Lawrence counties, and high-profile U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races statewide, but only about one-third of registered voters are expected at polls today.
Morgan County Probate Judge Greg Cain said he predicts voter turnout in the county will be between 28% and 30%. There are 84,648 residents registered to vote, according to probate records. The county had 77,765 registered voters in 2018, and 27.76% voted in the primary.
Cain said there have been some slight changes made to a few polling places.
“Because of the condition of the building right now, location has been changed from Carrie Matthews Recreation Center to the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur on 1404 Sixth St. N.W.,” Cain said. “There’s been a name change to one of our polling places: Epic Church is now BComing Church. People will still vote there; it just has a different name now.”
Morgan County will have two contested county commission races in the GOP primary, and Cain said all county residents can vote for commissioners in any district, but commissioners must live in the district they represent.
However, legislative races will appear only on ballots in the districts involved, and the superintendent's race will be on Republican ballots only in areas served by Morgan County Schools.
“The only people that vote in the superintendent race are going to be those people that live outside the city of Decatur and outside the city of Hartselle,” Cain said.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. If runoff elections are required June 21, voters must cast ballots in the same party's primary runoff that they select today.
Only contested races will be on ballots today.
“Anybody that’s unopposed, whether it’s Republican or Democrat, if they’re unopposed in the primary, their name does not appear on the ballot (today),” Cain said. “However, they will appear on the November ballot. At that time, they’re subject to a write-in challenge.”
Cain said only the general election on Nov. 8 will allow write-in candidates.
Lawrence County Probate Judge Greg Dutton said he predicts voter turnout to be around 35% today and said 35% to 40% is the average percentage of voters for a primary election they see each election cycle.
“After redistricting from the 2020 census, there’s an average of 5,000 registered voters per district,” Dutton said.
There are 25,289 registered voters in Lawrence County and 29 polling places.
There are seven contested races in Lawrence County today. Dutton said there could be a runoff in the county's only primary race with three candidates — the Republican District 5 commission race between Barry Johnson, Ned Thomas Jones and Nathan Kitchens.
To win today and avoid a run-off election, a candidate must receive at least one more vote than 50%.
In Limestone County, Probate Judge Charles Woodroof said he expects voter turnout to be around 30% and believes it will be higher than previous election cycles because of two contested county commission races, a contested sheriff’s race, a contested district attorney’s race, a contested school board race, and a contested district judge race.
“In our last eight election cycles, voter turnout percentage has ranged anywhere from 20% to 30%,” Woodroof said. “The fact that we have several contested races at the local level in the Republican primaries … we could be a little higher than what people routinely see in the Republican primaries.”
Woodroof said Limestone County has a total of 72,789 registered voters and said it is the highest number of registered voters in the county's history.
“We’ve got 5,500 more voters for this primary than we had in the primary of March 2020,” Woodroof said.
Cameron Mixon, a spokesman for Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, said Merrill is predicting turnout between 28% and 32% of registered voters statewide.
