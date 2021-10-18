A jury of seven men and seven women was selected Monday for the murder trial of a Decatur man accused of fatally shooting another man at a Decatur apartment complex on Nov. 21, 2019.
Morgan Circuit Judge Charles Elliott said the opening arguments will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Shadeed Abdul Fuqua, 31, is charged with murder in the death of Jermaine Cardell Jones, 27, of North Courtland. Jones was found outside a building at Decatur Place Apartment at 304 Courtney Drive S.W. with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Jones is a former star athlete at R.A. Hubbard High School in North Courtland.
Before Monday’s jury selection began, Morgan County Assistant District Attorney Joseph Lewis said the state was dropping two charges of shooting into two unoccupied dwellings at the apartment complex.
Brent Woodall of Florence leads Fuqua's defense team.
Fuqua remains in Morgan County Jail after his $150,000 bail was revoked because of an arrest for reckless endangerment in August 2020.
