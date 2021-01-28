A former Birmingham area psychologist whose company had a Hartselle office has been sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to repay $1.5 million after defrauding the Alabama Medicaid Agency, authorities said.
Sharon D. Waltz, 51, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge R. David Proctor, according to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona. Waltz pleaded guilty last year to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud for filing false claims for individual and group counseling services for at-risk youth.
She operated Capstone Medical Resources, a provider of counseling services with its primary office in Birmingham. Capstone announced in July 2018 plans to open a Hartselle office in the 1600 block of U.S. 31.
The investigation into Capstone was initiated by the Program Integrity Division of the Alabama Medicaid Agency after an audit showed that billings submitted by Capstone for counseling services had increased from $99,000 in 2015 to more than $2 million in 2017, the release said.
A subsequent investigation by federal authorities determined that Waltz billed for services that were never provided, and that most claims submitted by Capstone during 2016 through 2018 were fraudulent, according to the release.
“Waltz’s actions demonstrated reckless disregard for at-risk youth, and she will now face the consequences of those actions,” Escalona said.
