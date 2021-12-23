The Decatur City Council and Morgan County County Commission have approved their portions of a $10 million settlement of statewide litigation against drugmaker Endo Health Solutions and Endo Pharmaceuticals for the company's alleged role in the opioid epidemic.
The Decatur City Council this week voted unanimously to accept $249,845 and the Morgan County Commission last week unanimously voted to accept $41,613. Hartselle last week voted to accept $8,434.
Endo's settlement does not impact claims against other defendants in the lawsuit, including Purdue Pharma and McKesson Corp.
The lawsuit was brought by the Alabama Attorney General's Office with the assistance of private attorneys.
A special master appointed by the court used a formula in distributing the settlement proceeds.
The special master "looked at different factors like the number of persons suffering from opioid addiction, the number of overdose deaths, and the amount of opioids distributed,” said Decatur attorney Greg Reeves, who represents Decatur, Morgan County and Hartselle in the litigation.
Sixty percent of the $10 million settlement will go to the state, with 40% distributed to cities and counties that signed on to the original lawsuit.
Under the formula, Athens will receive $46,499, Lawrence County will receive $60,161, Limestone County will receive $77,179, Moulton will receive $17,967, and Priceville will receive $1,615.
“One of the guidelines is we have to spend it on opioid-related recovery, training and those kinds of things,” said Herman Marks, city attorney for Decatur.
Morgan County Chairman Ray Long said he hopes to use the settlement money to fund opioid education across Morgan County.
“We’ll put some stuff on our Facebook or we may do some mail-outs about opioid education,” Long said.
Long said he would like for the county to use some of the settlement proceeds to purchase drug disposal kits that would be distributed to Morgan County residents.
“They can drop their drugs in there with some water and it dissolves them,” Long said. “That’s part of the education; if you no longer need that drug, if you’ll dispose of it and get it out of the house, there’s no desire to ever come back to use it again.”
Long said this was the first settlement from the case and that he is expecting more.
“I think this will continue for another two or three years,” Long said. “Some of the major (pharmaceutical) companies are not in a hurry to settle. I think there’s going to be more and more of these smaller companies who are going to want to settle and get out of the limelight and move on.”
Reeves said Endo was the first drugmaker to settle.
