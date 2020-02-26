News updates
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Town homes included with major SE Decatur subdivision plans
- Heed the Call: Pastor Jimmy Meek
- Neighbors of fairgrounds want fewer disruptions with new warehouse
- Decatur police: 2 charged with trafficking; 8.5 pounds of marijuana seized
- Boutique hotel, loft apartments planned for downtown
- Moulton girl on 'Ellen' today
- Carnegie Carnival raises more than $250,000
- Mazda Toyota application process begins online
- Turning automaker executives into residents a challenge
- Three Decatur schools placed on secure perimeter
Images
Videos
Commented
- Mayor slams DU over sewer overflows; utility rebukes him as 'unprofessional' (5)
- Fight over online sales taxes coming to a head (5)
- Lawsuit seeks to block construction of Alabama 20 overpass (4)
- Austin traffic light in jeopardy (4)
- Long uses State of County address to argue online sales tax issue (4)
- New bill would create a state database for concealed carry permits (4)
- Carnegie Carnival Parade 2020 (2)
- Volunteer fire departments 'woefully underfunded' (2)
- Walter Jackson celebrates Lighthouse Blue Ribbon status (2)
- Ordinance with penalties for council absences passes (2)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.