Election to the Decatur City Council for the next term will come with financial penalties for excessive absences in a month.
A split City Council approved Monday night an attendance penalty in the ordinance setting the pay of the mayor and council members for the term that begins in November.
Councilman Chuck Ard, who is not seeking reelection, proposed the ordinance's new provisions that cut a council member’s pay $200 a meeting if he or she misses three or more scheduled meetings in a month. The only exceptions for the absences are a member must be in the hospital or recovering from a hospital stay.
Ard and Council President Paige Bibbee said the penalty is about accountability. Bibbee said a council member should represent the entire city, not just his or her district.
“The residents told us four years ago that they want accountability and transparency,” Bibbee said. “Council members should be accountable for attending those work sessions, where a lot of information is presented that is useful in our votes.”
Ard said it’s “very disappointing” council members don’t want to be held accountable.
“I would hope the voters pay attention when they go to the polls next summer,” Ard said.
Ard said it was “very frustrating” when he served as council president for two years and a council member would ask questions in a meeting about information that was shared in a prior work session.
Councilman Billy Jackson said he believes the measure is aimed at him, and fellow Councilman Charles Kirby said that suspicion was enough for him to oppose the ordinance.
“I’m told this is not about me,” Kirby said. “But, if it’s about somebody, that the wrong reason to approve it.”
Jackson said the problem is the council majority agreed to start work sessions at 5 p.m., when he and other residents who work can’t attend.
He recently admitted he purposely doesn’t attend work sessions because they’re not held when the public can attend them and he gets little out of them.
Jackson said a council majority also cancels meetings when Ard, Bibbee and Councilwoman Kristi Hill can’t attend.
“They’re manipulating the system to get what they want,” Jackson said.
However, Bibbee said the council tried starting work sessions at 6 p.m., but residents didn’t attend, and all the city got was additional overtime expenses from city employees attending the meetings. As a result, she said, the starting time was moved back to 5.
“It would be irresponsible of us not to be good stewards of the city’s money,” Bibbee said. “We tried Mr. Jackson’s way and it didn’t work.”
Bibbee said they had legitimate reasons to reschedule, and they tried to involve Kirby and Jackson in when the meetings would be scheduled.
Hill said most residents don’t keep up with their council member’s attendance record, but they expect that representative to attend the meetings on their behalf.
“Most of the people I talked to said they don’t go to work, they don’t get paid,” Hill said. “And they feel that way about the City Council.”
Jackson said the residents from District 2, Hill’s district, that he talked to thought the absence penalty “is silly.”
Jackson wrote later in a text message to a reporter that the “threesome” (Ard, Hill and Bibbee) remain together after every council meeting “to discuss things privately. They wait for you and everyone to leave. If the intent of this ordinance is council involvement, why do they attempt to meet privately?”
The action alleged by Jackson could violate the state’s Opening Meetings law if the council majority discusses city business privately.
In response, Ard said, “I don’t know what he’s referring to. We don’t sit and talk after meetings. I would urge Mr. Jackson to be careful of what he is accusing us of doing.”
Bibbee denied Jackson’s allegation. She said most of the time they’re talking personal matters after a meeting.
“Kristi and I are friends,” Bibbee said. “It will always be something. We’re not doing anything illegal or breaking the law.”
The mayor’s salary will remain at $106,631 in the next term, and council members will continue to make $15,994.65. The council president will continue to receive an additional amount equivalent to 2% of the mayoral salary ($2,132) for taking on the extra duties.
The state requires the council to set the salaries for the next term by the end of February. Qualifying for the 2020 municipal elections is July 7-21. The election is Aug. 25 and the new mayor and City Council take office Nov. 7.
