State Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, will seek a fifth term in the Alabama Legislature next year.
The Morgan County native had considered a run for Congress in Alabama’s Fifth District, the north Alabama seat Mo Brooks is leaving to run for the U.S. Senate.
Orr said he had potential donors and supporters discuss a congressional bid with him.
“I think with the current field of candidates, the race is wide open, but the Lord is just not calling me to do that at this time in my life,” Orr, 57, said. “It was an easy decision.”
Since 2010 Orr has served as General Fund budget chair and now the education budget chairman, positions that carry significant State House clout. Orr is also one of the more prolific legislators, often sponsoring more than 20 bills per session with significant success. This year he passed bills to change the state’s law regarding what property law enforcement can seize from those they arrest, ban government agencies from issuing “vaccine passports” and to offer businesses protection from lawsuits related to COVID-19, among others.
“Right now, I am focused on the Legislature and doing the job in front of me,” said Orr, who is also an executive vice president at Cook’s Pest Control.
In the congressional contest, announced candidates include Republicans Dale Strong, a Madison County commissioner, and Casey Warynski, a former Huntsville City Schools superintendent and assistant secretary of the Army under President Donald Trump.
