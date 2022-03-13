Authorities reported about 30 wrecks on Interstate 65 due to icy roads and responded to at least five calls for motorist assistance on Alabama 67, U.S. 31, and Alabama 36 in Morgan County. But there were no reports of damage from the March snow event that blanked parts of north Alabama with up to 3 inches of snow early Saturday.
Morgan County Sheriff spokesman Mike Swafford said that nine of those wrecks were reported along I-65 in the area between Hartselle and the I-565 interchange. He said there were also three incidents of fallen trees on roadways: on East Upper River Road at Bluff City Road in Somerville, U.S. 31 at Champion Dodge in Decatur, and Parker Road at Celia Drive in Hartselle.
Hilary Granbois, an emergency management specialist with the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency, said they had no reports of any major storm damage overnight and did not receive any reports of power outages impacting the county.
“When I spoke with 911 earlier this morning, their calls were just calls about ice on the bridges,” Granbois said.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said he had not heard of any wrecks in Athens on Saturday morning, just reports of slick roads.
Around midnight on Friday, 1 to 3 inches of snow began to fall on Morgan County and surrounding areas according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Forecaster Matt Anderson said he received reports of two inches of snow in Decatur, Hartselle, Priceville and Falkville.
“I got a report from northern Limestone County of two and a half inches of snowfall,” Anderson said.
Anderson said it should be sunny Sunday with a high of 50 degrees in Decatur and will drop to a low of 23. He said that according to their records, this will be the coldest for Decatur in March since 1996.
“Monday, we’ll warm up to about 60, and by Tuesday it should be in the low 60s,” Anderson said. “We’re also seeing some rain come back on Monday night and on into Tuesday.”
Anderson said the low temperatures Monday will be around freezing and lows on Tuesday will be in the mid 40s.
Several inches of snow fell in eastern Tennessee, delaying by at least a day the season opening of Dollywood in Pigeon Forge. In Knoxville, the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade was canceled and several inches of snow in the middle of the state contributed to multiple crashes on interstate highways.
