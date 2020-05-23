An overturned SUV hauling a camper was causing major delays on Interstate 65 southbound near Hartselle on Saturday, according to Morgan County Sheriff spokesman Mike Swafford.
“There were only minor injuries,” Swafford said. “It happened at about 8:30 this morning.”
The accident occurred near exit 318 and closed both southbound lanes of the interstate, causing traffic delays on U.S. 31 and Morgan County 55 as well.
Swafford estimated that the wreckage would be cleared around noon with traffic returning to normal flow a few hours after.
