Three area boat dock officials say the devastating fire Monday at the Jackson County Park Marina in Scottsboro would likely never happen at their docks.
An early morning fire in Scottsboro killed at least eight people and destroyed at least 35 vessels. Some of the deceased lived on their boats, authorities said.
Steve Conner, owner of Riverwalk Marina, Reid Jenkins, manager of Jay Landings on the Tennessee River in Decatur, and Billy Christopher, owner of Lucy’s Branch Marina in Athens, said the construction of their docks is newer and the docks are mostly made of concrete or steel, not wood like those in Scottsboro.
“That was a huge tragedy in Scottsboro,” Conner said. “I know it was a very old marina constructed of wood. We’re about 25 years old and ours are concrete and steel. But I’m not saying that will never happen here.”
He said a few years ago a boat at the marina caught fire, and it was moved out of the dock to keep it from doing further damage.
He said some boaters at his marina spend "two or three" nights a week living on their vessels.
“We’re more of a recreational marina,” Conner said. “We’re not police officers, but we discourage living aboard.”
He said Riverwalk Marina has about 200 boat slips and presently houses about 160 boats.
“We try to keep 30 (slips) open for transient boaters who need a place to dock for the night or want to eat at Hard Dock Cafe,” he said.
The marina suffered major damage from straight-line winds in April 2018, and it cost nearly $1 million to repair. Conner has owned the marina since 1995, when he redesigned it.
Jenkins said he’d never say never on a fire breaking out at Jay Landings on Alabama 20, but the marina has safety procedures in place to prevent a tragedy like that happening.
“Safety is our No. 1 priority,” he said. “We don’t allow live-aboards at our marina because we want to keep it as safe as possible for our tenants. If we find live-aboards, we ask them to leave.”
He said all tenants are required to have insurance and their vessels must follow U.S. Coast Guard regulations.
“We don’t allow gasoline cans or grills on the docks,” he said.
Jenkins said the marina has three docks with wood planks on top of steel.
He said the Decatur fire marshal notified his marina Monday morning about an inspection today.
“After we heard the tragic news in Scottsboro, we instituted an immediate inspection ourselves (Monday) morning to make sure everything was in code. We inspect our docks yearly. We’re very happy with the city, that they are being proactive on this issue. I am guessing their action could be related to the fire.”
Decatur Fire and Rescue did not return a call late Monday afternoon.
Jenkins said Jay Landings has 77 wet slips.
Christopher said he was “horrified” upon hearing the news of the Scottsboro tragedy.
“There’s one pier out here that has a wooden deck,” said Christopher, who purchased the Lucy’s Branch marina after an EF3 tornado destroyed a large portion of the facility on Wheeler Lake on April 28, 2014. He said the marina was given a major face-lift with “about 90% of the docks being concrete now. We’ve never had a fire in the five years I’ve been here.”
He added there are four people living on three boats at the marina that has 125 dry dock slips and 78 wet slips.
“We don’t plan to implement any new policies,” Christopher said. “We have fire extinguishers inspected and updated out there on a regular basis. I certainly don’t think something like that (fatal fire) can’t happen, but it is quite unlikely.”
Jenkins said the tragedy touched many boaters across the state and region.
“The river community in this state is close,” he said. “Everybody up and down the river knows a marina, marina owner or boat owner. It is so sad to hear what happened.”
