Local schools are preparing to reopen their doors for the first time since March, and though all schools will be offering different learning formats and, due to a statewide mandate, requiring masks, each district has a slightly different plan for how to coordinate online learning and minimize risk for students and staff.
Decatur City Schools
Start date: School will start Wednesday, except for pre-kindergarten, which has been pushed back by one week and will start Aug. 19.
Learning formats: Traditional, virtual and blended. Blended students can switch from in-person instruction to virtual at any time, but are restricted in moving from virtual to in-person. They can return to in-person school only when there is a “natural break” in the year, like midterms. They also must participate in virtual learning for at least two weeks before they can switch.
Cleaning and supplies: Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said the district has installed two to three hand sanitizing stations within each school in the district, and purchased enough sanitizer for each classroom.
“We’ve already used over 55 gallons of hand sanitizer this summer,” Satterfield said.
Hydrostatic foggers and cleaning products will be used in all schools, and the district has secured contracts with two businesses in the event that a more “intensive or high volume approach” is needed, per the district’s reopening plan.
Decatur City Schools is planning to use some CARES Act money on amplification devices, so that students can hear teachers despite mask-wearing and social distancing, and desk shields for younger students and some students with special needs.
Health services and screening: In July, Decatur City Schools posted job listings for four school nurses. Satterfield said the district is looking to hire three full-time nurses and one part-time nurse to meet the district’s needs. The part-time nurse will ride on the bus with medically fragile students, according to the job listing on the district website.
Parents are asked to take their children’s temperature each morning before school, as well as screen their children for symptoms associated with COVID-19. The district wants children with temperatures greater than 99 degrees kept home from school.
Children will not be temperature checked at school, due to concerns that daily temperature checks would take too long to be practical. However, the reopening plan indicates that students will be asked “to confirm their health and wellness status” at the beginning of the day.
Morgan County
Start date: Morgan County Schools campuses will open for in-person instruction Wednesday.
Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten will have a staggered start Thursday and next Friday. On Wednesday, pre-K and kindergarten students and parents will have a scheduled time to meet their teacher and see the classroom without other classmates present. Half of those students will attend a half-day of school on Thursday and the other half of students will attend the next day. Those students will start normal full days on Monday, Aug. 17.
Learning formats: Traditional, blended, virtual and remote.
All schools will be closed on Wednesdays beginning the second week of school, so traditional students will participate in remote learning one day per week.
School officials say they're trying to steer only highly motivated and independent students to virtual learning because it will be provided by teachers from outside of the district. Remote learners will be learning from home from Morgan County staff.
Traditional and remote instruction will be blended together when COVID-19 exposure results in quarantines for students and schools.
Cleaning and supplies: Morgan County school board Chairman John Holley said the district has purchased thermometers, disposable gloves, disposable masks, N95 masks, face shields, gowns, oxygen meters, plexiglass partitions, disinfecting spray and wipes, sanitizing sprays and foggers, and touchless sanitizing stations. Schools will be deep-cleaned multiple times weekly.
“Some have been received, some are in transit and some are being processed. And we are adding to the order list daily, while monitoring other products still being developed and marketed,” Holley said.
Students and staff will receive three masks each, and parents are asked to buy their children masks as well.
Health services and screening: Parents are asked to take their children’s temperatures daily before school, as well as screen for symptoms associated with COVID-19, like cough or chills. If a student has a temperature over 100 degrees or exhibits symptoms, the system plan says they should stay home from school and parents are asked to “self-report by calling the school, supervisor and health care provider.”
Students will also be temperature checked by staff prior to entering buildings.
The district has a “COVID-19 Response Team” which will ensure that the district adheres to Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines.
Hartselle City Schools
Start date: The system will have a staggered start to the year: Students whose last names start with A through K begin Monday, and students whose last names start with L through Z begin Tuesday, and the A-K students stay home. Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students will have staggered start times and half days until Aug. 17, in addition to the two-day staggered start to the school year. Pre-K will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon and kindergarten will run from 8 to 11:30 a.m. during the first week of school.
Learning formats: Students will have until Aug. 19 to switch between virtual and traditional instruction. After that first week of school, students will be locked into either program for the duration of the semester.
The district’s plan is flexible in case there is a need to switch to entirely virtual instruction due to COVID-19 concerns.
Cleaning and supplies: Hartselle City Schools' federal programs coordinator Susan Hayes said the district has been purchasing supplies throughout the summer, and already had some supplies to address previous influenza outbreaks.
The school has ordered additional foggers, hand sanitizers and classroom cleanup kits. Hayes said teachers will be expected to help wipe down surfaces since custodians will be tasked with more cleaning than usual. The district also hired professionals to instruct custodians, bus drivers and coaches on specific cleaning methods.
Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said face shields have been ordered for all students and staff.
The system also installed plexiglass in parts of schools and upgraded many water fountains.
“In many places, we had two water fountains side-by-side in which case we would replace one with one of those little water bottle filling stations and replace the other with a hand washing sink,” Hayes said.
Health services and screening: The system’s head nurse Kelli Morton said buildings have adequate space for sick students to rest while awaiting pickup, including an overflow isolation room in each facility.
Morton said teachers will be equipped to handle minor injuries like paper-cuts that a student might typically make a trip to the nurse for. Additionally, teachers will contact nurses before sending a student down to take a prescription medication.
Limestone County Schools
Start date: Limestone County Schools planned to start today for in-person students. Virtual instruction will begin Wednesday.
Learning formats: Virtual and traditional learning formats will be available to students. Limestone County Schools Virtual Academy will be available to all students, and participants must remain in the program for a minimum of one semester. Traditional students will receive instruction through Google Classroom if they are absent from school.
Cleaning and supplies: Limestone County Schools will provide hand sanitizing stations, according to the district’s reopening plan.
Head nurse Elayne Perkins said disinfecting spray will be used throughout buildings, and if a child becomes sick at school, that area will be sanitized. She said nurses will be equipped with personal protective equipment, and masks were distributed to individual schools last week. Students and staff will be provided with three masks each.
Reception areas and nurses' offices will have plexiglass for protection.
“We have N95 masks, we have isolation gowns, we have gloves, regular masks, we have face shields,” Perkins said.
Health services and screening: Parents should screen their children for symptoms associated with COVID-19, like cough and sore throat, and take their temperatures. Students who have symptoms, or a fever of 100 degrees or higher, should be kept home from school.
Perkins said the district has 18 full-time nurses, and each campus has its own nurse. She will be hiring 15 short-term nurses for schools who need an additional nurse. These nurses will work with the Limestone system through the first semester.
Athens City Schools
Start date: The first day of school is Aug. 17.
Learning formats: The district will offer traditional and remote learning options. Remote learners must stick with the virtual format for a minimum of nine weeks.
Cleaning and supplies: The district will use electrostatic sprayers to sanitize schools, and surfaces will be sanitized frequently. Parents can donate cleaning supplies, like disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer.
Health services and screening: Parents are asked to monitor their children for symptoms associated with COVID-19 and take their temperatures. Students with a 100.4 degree fever or higher are asked to stay home until they've been fever-free for 72 hours without taking fever-reducing medications.
Lawrence County Schools
Start date: School will start Wednesday.
Learning formats: Traditional, virtual and blended instruction will be available. About 75% of parents have their children enrolled in traditional and another 15% are in blended, according to Superintendent Jon Bret Smith.
Cleaning and supplies: The district purchased masks for every student and staff member. Hand sanitizers will be available throughout each of the 14 campuses. The board hired nearly a dozen part-time custodial workers to sanitize venues before and after school. Additionally, there are 40 buses ready to provide Wi-Fi connectivity to areas lacking internet access. About 1,500 Chromebooks have been purchased so each student will have a tablet or laptop to do their work, either at school or home.
Health services and screening: Students will be screened for temperatures as they arrive at school each day. The school board hired at least two additional nurses and an extra mental health counselor as well.
