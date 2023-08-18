Benjamin Davis Elementary School went without a partner in education last school year and River Bank & Trust is changing that this year.
“This is my second year as principal, and this is the first year I have had a partner, so this is our first time doing this together,” said Missy Olinger, Benjamin Davis Elementary principal in Decatur City Schools. “I’m really excited. … I think it’s going to help out a lot.”
Jennifer Self, River Bank & Trust vice president office manager, said they wanted to give back to the community.
“We’re fairly new to the area and we’ve been wanting to get in with the schools and help,” she said. “The teachers do so much for our kids, and we just want to be a part of it and do what we can to help.”
Self said they will do whatever the school needs them to do.
“Whether it’s reading to the kids, lunches for the staff, … mentoring for the kids,” she said. “Whatever they need.”
School and business leaders attended the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce Partners-in-Education breakfast program Thursday morning at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Decatur. The three school districts that attended were Decatur City, Morgan County and Hartselle City schools.
Olinger said she and Self have talked about what River Bank can do to help the school.
“We’re going to let them do like breakfast or lunch for a teacher pick-me-up, mentor students, read with students, help us with our AR (Accelerated Reader) incentives for the kids,” she said. “Then student of the month, giving all of them little goodie bags as they get student of the month.”
Their partner can help in other ways as well, Olinger said.
“They also have the resources that can financially help us and the people that can come in and help mentor students, meet with students,” she said.
Yvette Evans, DCS deputy superintendent of instruction and personnel, said it is extremely important for schools and businesses to have a relationship.
“It helps our communities, it helps the students and teachers and it’s just an overall wonderful relationship,” she said. “It’s just a win-win for everybody.”
Kim Crow, Cotaco School principal in Morgan County Schools, said they have been partnering with Alabama Credit Union for over 10 years.
Tammy Slappey, Alabama Credit Union area manager, said they are also partnering with Danville High and Hartselle Junior High.
“It’s just being a part of the community and giving back to the community that we serve,” she said.
Slappey said the credit union has done many things for Cotaco School over the years.
“We’ve done school calendars, we’ve done school T-shirts, we’ve helped with the fall festivals, financial literacy classes,” she said.
Slappey said they try to do something big at least once a semester and then smaller things throughout the school year.
“Just let the teachers and the faculty know how much we appreciate what they do and their contribution to the community,” she said.
Crow said her faculty values the partnership.
“They feed our teachers on (some) workdays and it’s such a boost for them, to feel appreciated and to have a meal there waiting for them,” she said. “Just to know that somebody cares about them. Throughout the year they also do incentives for our kids.”
Crow said partners are important because they give the school things they could not acquire themselves.
“Boosting teacher morale is very important but there’s not always money for that,” she said.
Morgan County Schools Superintendent Tracie Turrentine said their partners-in-education program also help the teachers.
“There’s always needs throughout our schools as far as students or even materials in the classroom or even incentives for our teachers,” she said. “We always love it when the doughnuts show up on campus and it just makes us feel good like somebody from the outside cares. We do a lot for students and it’s always nice to have somebody do something nice for you.”
Laura Lamb, Barkley Bridge Elementary School principal in Hartselle City Schools, said the partners they have had in the past have been extremely helpful.
“They provide needs that we cannot fund ourselves,” she said. “And by manpower; we have volunteers … that help with robotics teams, actually volunteer to help with our practices.”
Regina Kyle, Family Security Credit Union business development representative, said this is their second year as a partner with Barkley Bridge Elementary. She said they are trying to partner with a school near all of their 23 branches in the state.
“We believe in being part of the community and staying connected with the community by providing them with some things that they might need and not be able to purchase,” Kyle said.
Lamb said Family Security has helped with open houses, materials and manpower.
“This past year we provided some meals for them for their teacher appreciation,” Kyle said. “They needed some games and things like that for their students to do on the inside of the school when they had inclement weather on the outside. … Anything that might help them; school supplies or anything like that.”
Kyle said Family Security also helped the school during the summer.
“We went out on Serve Day in July and cleaned up their school. Did some pressure washing and things like that,” she said. “Get them ready for the school year; clean everything up, get it ready.”
Lamb said the partnership program provides students and teachers with an important connection to the community.
“It keeps us in touch with what our community is looking for from our students as they graduate,” she said. “And then it lets them be aware of what our needs are in our buildings and what challenges we may be facing and how we can partner together to meet those needs.”
Kyle said her business is excited to be starting a second year partnering with the same school.
“We have big hopes since this is our second year and we’ve kind of gotten our feet wet a little bit,” she said. “We’re ready to jump in there and help them out.”
