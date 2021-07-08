Local businessman Patrick Johnson said today he'll run for the Alabama House of Representatives District 4 Republican nomination in 2022.
The seat is occupied by Rep. Parker Moore, R-Hartselle, who is completing his first full term and said last month he'll seek reelection. The primary election is May 24.
Johnson, 44, said his time as chairman of the board of directors of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce and as a small business owner for the past 12 years have given him the opportunity to serve people in the area.
“I’m at a good place in my personal life and as a businessman and feel I am ready to give back by serving people of the district,” he said.
He is a State Farm Insurance agent in Decatur. District 4 encompasses portions of Morgan, Limestone and Madison counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.