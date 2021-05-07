Resurfacing work that started last month for the Interstate 565 widening project will likely stay suspended until the middle of this month because of the weather, but an official said paving could be completed in the late summer.
Milling and paving on the more than 7-mile section to be widened started last month, but rain and cool temperatures forced resurfacing to be suspended in late April, according to Seth Burkett, a spokesman for the Alabama Department of Transportation’s North Region. No paving work was planned this week.
With more rain predicted, “paving is now anticipated to resume on Sunday evening, May 16, weather permitting,” Burkett said. The paving work will be done at night, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday night through Thursday night each week, weather permitting.
“At this point, we anticipate finishing paving in the late summer,” Burkett said.
Reed Contracting Services is the contractor for the $14.3 million project to widen the highway to three travel lanes in each direction, from a half-mile west of Interstate 65 to a quarter-mile west of County Line Road. According to Nashville-based Rogers Group Inc., it purchased a quarry, sand plant, five asphalt plants and all construction assets of the Huntsville-based Reed Contracting in March.
In another development along the interstate, the first phase of the I-565 interchange at Town Madison and Toyota Field — the eastbound ramp from I-565 — opened last week.
The interchange will improve interstate access for Toyota Field and give commuters to Redstone Arsenal additional interstate access for those using Gate 7 on Zierdt Road.
--
US 31 bridge
In another project, the construction of a new southbound bridge on U.S. 31 at Cedar Creek, the concrete for the bridge deck was poured last week, Burkett said. The bridge is located between Hartselle and Falkville.
“We are anticipating completion this summer, about middle of summer if the weather cooperates,” he said.
Miller & Miller is the contractor for the $3.07 million project to replace the bridge built in 1931. The northbound structure provides one lane of traffic in each direction until construction is finished.
The old bridge was 24 feet wide and 149 feet long, according to Burkett, and the new bridge will be 200 feet long, 42 feet 5 inches wide and about 8 feet higher than the old bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.