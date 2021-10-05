Glenn Hearn Boulevard and some parking areas at Huntsville International Airport will be affected by repaving projects for the next two months, the airport said Tuedsay.
Work will consist of mill and overlay of the asphalt paving on Glenn Hearn, mill and overlay of the economy parking lot, and cleaning and restriping of concrete in front of the terminal building.
Some areas of the economy parking lot will be closed while work is taking place. Access to economy parking will be unavailable at times. Disability access parking will be available in the parking deck when disability access spaces in the economy lot are unavailable.
Rental car return traffic is expected to be able to use normal access routes throughout construction.
Work is scheduled to begin this week and is anticipated to last 60 days.
