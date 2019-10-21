MADISON (AP) — Authorities say they are looking for a suspect following a shooting that left one person dead outside an Alabama grocery store.
Police in Madison say a person found wounded at a Kroger store on Sunday afternoon died later at a hospital.
Officials haven't identified the victim, but Madison police Capt. John Stringer tells news outlets that investigators are looking for a male suspect.
The store remained opened, and police say there isn't any danger to the public.
