A local dog trainer says more people are taking their pets with them on vacation, but there are important preparations to make whether the trip is by auto or aircraft.
JB Pitsinger, owner of Dog Training Elite Huntsville, said pre-COVID about 40% to 50% of pet owners took their pets along with them on vacation. Pitsinger said more people got pets during the pandemic due to being home more and perhaps being lonely. The number of owners that take their pet on vacation now, he said, is around 65%.
“With the pandemic kind of fizzling out, people are starting to go back to work and they’re having separation anxiety with their pets,” Pitsinger said. “Or the people that retired and now they just want to travel, now they’ve got their furry companions that they’re traveling around the country with."
Sharon Toefield, of Decatur, said she takes her 1-year-old border collie Star with her whenever she can, including on vacations. She said she does not like to board the 34-pound Star. Toefield said she thinks Star would not handle being in a cage for an extended period well.
“She loves to go. If I grab my keys at home or she sees me getting dressed, she’s screaming and hollering because she’s assuming she’s going with me,” Toefield said. “She goes everywhere with me, anywhere.”
Pitsinger said people should take their pet to a veterinarian before trips to make sure they are healthy for travel. He also said airlines usually require up-to-date vaccination records to fly.
Pets should get plenty of exercise, Pitsinger said, before going on a long trip, either on a plane or in the car. He said owners that are driving with their pet should stop often to give dogs a chance to go to the bathroom and exercise. Pitsinger said to stop to let your pet out as often as a family member would need to stop to go to the bathroom, or every couple of hours.
“Love’s Travel Stops have been making little dog parks,” Pitsinger said. “So, you can take fluffy right over there to the dog park while everybody’s eating or whatever. Keep those stops frequent to keep the pet nice and calm and have enjoyment on the trip.”
Pitsinger said to keep your pet hydrated, but not overly hydrated to avoid accidents.
A couple of weeks ago, Toefield drove to New Orleans, where she is from, with Star and plans to take Star with her to Tennessee in September. Toefield keeps a cup of water in the backseat cup holder for Star, which is where the dog rides on a blanket.
“Every three hours I’ll stop and do a break for her so she can stretch her legs,” Toefield said. She said Star will also let her know when she needs to go to the bathroom.
“When she starts barking a whole lot, we know it’s time to let her out.”
Routines are important for pets, Pitsinger said, and they work best on a schedule.
“If you walk them, try to pull over at one of those places and walk them around for a while like you normally would, feeding at the same time. Try to keep up the things you would normally do and try to keep it as much like home as possible.”
Pitsinger said owners should try to keep their pet from getting separation anxiety. “Just like you do, when you get a little bit homesick and I wish I was back in my living room on my couch, the dogs will go through the same type of stuff.”
Pitsinger said to bring objects from home to comfort your pet, such as toys, their pet bed and a crate so they have something familiar and to keep them calmer.
If owners want to take their dog everywhere with them, Pitsinger said there is an app called BringFido that shows pet friendly places to go.
Toefield said she has had no trouble finding pet friendly hotels. “A lot of hotels will accept them. When they’re small, under a certain weight, you can take them in there.”
