Zoe is a mama cat that came to Decatur Animal Services with her kittens. She is about 2 years old and very calm. She is a little shy but would love to meet a new owner. Baby is about 7 or 8 years old and a pit bull mix. She is very happy and loves everyone. She loves playing with others and rolling in the grass. She is housetrained and very obedient. Altoid is a 22-pound Labrador mix. Altoid enjoys attention, belly rubs and being in someone's lap. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

