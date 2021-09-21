D210921 pets of the week
Buy Now

Ariel, left, is a 6-month-old female red heeler blend. She weighs approximately 20 pounds. Hedwig, top right, is a 2-month-old kitten. He is a black and white medium-haired cat. Bugs is a 1-year-old female pit/shepherd blend. She weighs about 60 pounds. Bugs came to the Decatur Animal Services shelter as a stray, but she is affectionate. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.