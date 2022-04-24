Macey is  a 1½-year-old red heeler blend. Macey came to the Decatur Animal Services shelter with heartworms but was provided treatment. She is now 100% better. She is free to adopt. Honey is a retriever/collie blend girl weighing about 5 pounds.  Honey came in with Dola, her sister. These two dogs are ready for adoption. Rose is a 2-year-old female lab blend. She loves to go on long walks and enjoys playing in the yard. Rose also came to the shelter heartworm positive and has been treated. She is now fully recovered. She has also been sponsored, so she is free to adopt. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

