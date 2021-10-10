Clockwise from top: Chomper is a 2-month-old domestic medium-haired kitten. He weighs about 2 pounds. Chomper and his four brothers are all bobtail kittens. Sunshine is a female retriever and possible hound blend. She is about 1½ years old and weighs approximately 37 pounds. Blessing is a female terrier mix. She is approximately 30 pounds and about a year old. Blessing is not suited for a home with small children, who can make her nervous. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

