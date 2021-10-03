Frieza is a female pit bull/boxer blend. She is approximately 2½ months old and weighs about 10 pounds. She will most likely weigh 40 to 50 pounds as a adult. Frieza came in with her brother Majin Buu. They were found homeless in Decatur. Ryan is a 4½-month-old, white and bobtailed kitten who weighs about 4 pounds. Ryan came in with his energetic sister Kelly. Ruby is a 2-year-old pit bull/Lab blend. She weighs approximately 50 pounds. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

