Clockwise from top: Charlie Brown is a 3-month-old, 16-pound male pit bull blend. Chuckie is a 2-year-old, large domestic short-haired male cat. Chuckie will be better off as an outdoor cat or barn cat. He is extremely bored and active at night, and will wake everyone up in the house if he is inside. Buckeye is a 2-year-old retriever bulldog blend. He is approximately 60 pounds. Buckeye is extremely shy and timid. He was abandoned and left all alone. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

