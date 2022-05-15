Rainbow is a beautiful 1-year-old spayed calico cat. She weighs about 5 pounds. Billy is a 2-month-old Catahoula-blend puppy. He is part of a litter of 11 puppies that were found in Decatur all alone. They have been vaccinated and spayed and neutered. They are all in need of adoption. Murphy is a 10-month-old red/white pit bull blend. He weighs 42 pounds and is about the size he will be when he is full grown. Murphy has a lot of energy and is playful. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.