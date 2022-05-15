Rainbow is a beautiful 1-year-old spayed calico cat. She weighs about 5 pounds. Billy is a 2-month-old Catahoula-blend puppy. He is part of a litter of 11 puppies that were found in Decatur all alone. They have been vaccinated and spayed and neutered. They are all in need of adoption. Murphy is a 10-month-old red/white pit bull blend. He weighs 42 pounds and is about the size he will be when he is full grown. Murphy has a lot of energy and is playful. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
