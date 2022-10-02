Lisa is a 4-month-old retriever mix puppy weighing about 20 pounds. She is part of a litter of puppies that could be “Air bud’s daughters." They are all girls and are very sweet. Jesse came to Decatur Animal Services as a stray. She weighs 50 pounds and she is about 6 years old. She enjoys taking a stroll around the park and seems to have a calm nature about her. Ember is a 1-year-old Bengal mix kitty. She weighs 7 pounds and has the most unique color pattern. She enjoys attention but also enjoys her alone time as well. She needs a home where she will be allowed to be independent for a while, and then have her cuddle time when she is ready. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov [COURTESY PHOTOS]

