Clockwise from top: Dusty is a 3½-year-old, 17-pound male dachshund blend. He loves attention and is good with other dogs. Spider is a 2-month-old, black-and-white tuxedo male kitten. He came in with his litter mates, and they are all searching for homes. Chip is a 3-year-old neutered male retriever blend. He weighs approximately 35 pounds. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
