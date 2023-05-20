Ralphie is an Airedale terrier mix. He weighs about 50 pounds and loves to run and play in the side yard. He is dominant with other male dogs and will probably need to be in an only-dog home. Blue is a 1-year-old Catahoula/Lab mix. He weighs 68 pounds. He loves people, other dogs, and running and playing in the yard. S’mores is an energetic 4-month-old, 30-pound shepherd mix. She could use some training to focus all her energy on a job or task. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.