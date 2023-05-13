Jessica is 2 years old and weighs 10 pounds. She loves head rubs. She came in with her kittens needing a new home. Princess loves to jump around and play. She is Lab mix and is about 7 months old. Clover is a 5-month-old pit mix. She came in as a stray and was never reclaimed. She loves to play and run in the yard. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
