Clockwise from left: Roman is a 3 ½ year old Siamese blend. He weighs about 9 pounds. Roman enjoys being petted but always has a grumpy-looking face. Perla is a 38-pound, 2-year-old Labrador blend. She was originally adopted from us when she was a puppy and is now back trying to find the right fit. Willow is a 2 ½-year-old, 60-pound retriever blend. Willow loves to run and play in the backyard with her human companions. She is unsure about other dogs, so she would do best in a no-dog home. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.