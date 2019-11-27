Denon McMillan has taken thousands of pictures from the sidelines of Alabama football games, including images at conference and national championship games.
But nothing, he said, is more challenging than photographing the Iron Bowl because every image that comes through his shutter is a piece of history.
“You’re standing on the sidelines and you wonder if this is going to be the play that people talk about years from now,” McMillan said.
Pressure?
“Yes,” he said with the smile of a child opening presents on Christmas Day.
In addition to working at the Mercedes-Benz plant near his home in Tuscaloosa, McMillan, a 1989 Hatton High graduate, has been chief photographer for BamaOnLine 247Sports since 2014. Before that, he helped Tider Insider, shooting mostly pictures at practice.
He’ll photograph his fifth Iron Bowl on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium when Alabama and Auburn play for the 84th time. CBS is televising the game, with kickoff slated for 2:30 p.m.
McMillan’s connection to the game, however, goes back decades, and one of his most memorable pictures was made in 2009 when he was a spectator. He was sitting in the end zone when Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy tossed the winning touchdown with 1:24 left in the game to Roy Upchurch.
“I had carried my camera to the game and I thought it would be nice one day to be on the sideline,” he recalled. “I didn’t really know what I was doing, but I knew I needed to make pictures.”
His sister and brother were sitting with him.
“I bought the tickets,” his younger brother, Donavan McMillan said.
Donavan is the only Auburn fan in the family, and this was the first Iron Bowl the siblings had attended together.
The following year, their sister, Michelle McMillan Dotson, purchased tickets for the siblings to attend the game in Tuscaloosa.
“They don’t want to talk about that,” Donavan joked.
Auburn — led by quarterback Cam Newton — overcame a 24-point deficit and defeated Alabama 28-27 in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
McMillan, 48, said their seats were too far away for him to get pictures of the game-winning touchdown Newton tossed to the late Philip Lutzenkirchen.
Since 2015, however, he’s had a sideline view of every big play to happen in the Iron Bowl. The games have been packed with action, but in his time as photographer for BamaOnLine 247Sports, McMillan said his most memorable photograph until this season came Jan. 8, 2018, when Alabama played Georgia for the national championship.
After the Bulldogs sacked backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for a 16-yard loss in overtime, he said, there was a feeling of defeat and he was preparing to make dejection pictures.
McMillan — as was most of the Alabama press pool — was standing in the end zone. He was looking through his viewfinder when Tagovailoa planted his foot to throw.
“I briefly pulled my eye from the camera so I could pick up who he was throwing the ball to,” McMillan recalled.
It was Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith.
McMillan said he shifted his camera to Smith and started making pictures.
“I captured everything,” he said of the winning 41-yard touchdown pass. After realizing there were no penalties on the play, he thought about where to go next.
McMillan said he went to where workers were setting up the stage for the trophy presentation and waited for head coach Nick Saban to finish his television interview.
“Coach Saban raised his hands in the air and I started making pictures,” he said. “I like this picture because there is a genuine look of relief on his face.”
McMillan said he missed a lot of other special moments because “I got caught up being a fan, which is one of the most difficult challenges of photographing Alabama games.”
He said getting iconic moments is sometimes a matter of being in the right place. That happened for him this year when Alabama played at South Carolina. After catching a pass from Tagovailoa, running back Najee Harris hurdled a defender on his way to a 42-yard touchdown run.
Because photographers are not allowed in the back of the end zone at South Carolina, McMillan was on the side of the field where the play happened. During the press conference after the game, Saban's wife, Terry, quizzed photographers to see who had a picture of the play.
McMillan said Alabama’s team photographers were on the opposite side of the field and their view was obstructed. He said the university reached out to him about the picture and for permission to use it in the game program against Arkansas.
“There are no prints and this is the only time it has been published. “I’m sure we’ll have some kind of negotiations after the season,” McMillan said, adding that he hasn’t erased the picture from his SD card.
His siblings said McMillan is somewhat of a celebrity in the family, especially for his nieces and nephews, and they all look for him on television when Alabama is playing.
“If I see him, I send him a text,” sister, Michelle McMillan Dotson said.
“Yes she does,” said McMillan, 48 and the oldest child of Donnie and Pat McMillan, who grew up in a family of die-hard Alabama fans.
He said he isn’t sure what to make of Saturday’s game, but has already started to prepare.
“I have the batteries charged and plenty of SD cards,” McMillan said. “You never know when that moment will happen, but you have to be ready.”
