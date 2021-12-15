After 19 years of litigation with 3M and other Morgan County defendants, plaintiffs’ lawyers last week requested preliminary approval of a class action settlement that would net them $51 million in fees, would provide no money to most class members, and would require the defendants to take steps to clean up toxic waste.
Attorney Leon Ashford last week filed a motion with retired Morgan County Circuit Judge Glenn Thompson, who presides over the case by special appointment, to give preliminary approval to a settlement that he says commits 3M to more than $300 million in remediation of toxic chemicals. Preliminary approval would allow Ashford's firm to send out a notice to the class members, but would not finalize the settlement.
Ashford in 2002 filed the case as a workers’ compensation and personal injury suit on behalf of James St. John and other 3M employees exposed to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Over the years that lawsuit morphed into a property damage claim that was to some extent eclipsed by a consent order last year between 3M and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
“The long history of this litigation underscores the vigor with which counsel have represented the class members in all respects — including for settlement purposes,” according to Ashford’s motion. “Counsel for plaintiffs invested large amounts of their time and money and litigated this case skillfully against well-funded, large corporations that were represented by elite defense counsel, who presented sustained and spirited defenses on their clients’ behalf.”
The class-action settlement is separate from a $98.4 million settlement recently approved by the city of Decatur, Morgan County and Decatur Utilities.
The class that Ashford is seeking to certify is broad. It includes everyone who owned or leased property, owned a business, or participated in recreational activities since 2003 in Morgan, Lawrence, Limestone, Lauderdale, Franklin and Colbert counties, which have a combined population of about 440,000.
Except for a subclass of about 100 farmers who received contaminated DU sludge as fertilizer on their fields until 2009 and would share in $5 million, no class members would receive any money.
If Thompson approves the class certification and settlement, class members can take steps to opt out of the class. If they don’t opt out, they lose any PFAS-related property claims they have against the defendants: 3M, Daikin America, Dyneon, Toray Fluourofibers, Synagro, BFI, the city of Decatur and Morgan County.
That’s a potential concern, as PFAS waste has been found in numerous spots over the last decade, some of it in the last year. A Lawrence County landowner in 2016, for example, discovered 3M waste on his residential property only because TVA uncovered the deteriorating barrels when replacing a tower on the property. That landowner filed suit and settled with 3M, which paid a premium to buy the land. A similar result would not be possible for landowners who discover PFAS on their property if they fail to opt out of the class settlement.
Ashford acknowledges that anyone who fails to opt out of the class action and then discovers 3M waste on their property would have no legal remedy against the company.
“Suppose that John Doe sometime in the future finds barrels of waste that some contractor carried off of the plant site and buried, which is conceivable. That claim is essentially barred by the settlement,” Ashford said last month.
He said he wants anyone who has reason to believe their property might contain PFAS waste to opt out of the class settlement.
"I think the short answer is that we are hoping — and hope is not a strategy — but we are hoping that to the extent we have gotten word out, that we are encouraging anybody who believes that they have contamination to get a lawyer and to opt out if that is what they choose to do," Ashford said. "We’re going to put a notice out to every single landowner. So I think that notice will essentially say, if you’ve got a valid claim, let’s address it. That’s what we want. We are not trying to trap or trick anybody."
Claims for bodily injury related to PFAS exposure are not barred by the settlement.
Defending settlement
Ashford’s proposed settlement — and the $51 million fee — has some obstacles.
He has to demonstrate that his settlement proposal, even though it provides cash to him but not most class members, is "fair, reasonable and adequate." In making the case that his settlement produces significant results, however, his 89-page motion combines the remedies included in his proposed agreement with three other settlements.
• The first is 3M’s settlement with ADEM last year. Many of the requirements in the proposed St. John settlement track those already imposed on 3M in 2020. Ashford, who in an affidavit advised the court that his firm has paid about $1 million in fees for PFAS experts during the course of the litigation, said those experts were instrumental in the ADEM consent order.
"Much of 3M's consent order with ADEM contains suggestions created by the St. John plaintiffs' retained experts," according to Ashford's motion.
Ashford, who grew up in Athens, said that over the last 19 years his firm has discovered numerous PFAS-contaminated dumps, and that 3M has taken steps to evaluate and remediate all of them. The company's voluntary actions to remediate the dumps became mandatory under the ADEM consent order.
• The second settlement cited by the motion involves the $98.4 million agreement reached with the defendants last month by Decatur, Morgan County and Decatur Utilities. It includes money for community development, recreation, remediation and sludge disposal.
• The third proposed settlement linked to the St. John agreement is between the defendants and Tennessee Riverkeeper. Unlike the ADEM consent order and the $98.4 million agreement with the governmental entities, however, neither the St. John nor Riverkeeper settlement can be finalized unless both are.
David Whiteside, founder and executive director of Tennessee Riverkeeper, said the defendants insisted on this.
“From the outset of the mediation, the defendants made it clear that they would only settle with Tennessee Riverkeeper if they could also settle the St. John case, since both lawsuits had the same aim of eliminating the environmental harm that PFAS causes to the Tennessee River," Whiteside said. "Accordingly, our settlement will only be effective if the St. John settlement is approved.”
While the St. John and Riverkeeper settlements overlap with the ADEM consent order, they also provide some additional remedies. This is in part because the ADEM order applies only to 3M, while the St. John and Riverkeeper settlements also apply to the other defendants.
Daikin, for example, agrees in the settlement to pay up to $4 million to clean up Moulton’s wastewater treatment plant, which was contaminated by PFAS contained in leachate it received. BFI agrees in the settlement to take various steps to evaluate and remediate its Morris Farm landfill in Hillsboro, which received PFAS-contaminated waste.
The St. John and Riverkeeper settlements also would require the defendants to contribute money in the future toward the hiring of independent experts to evaluate and monitor the defendants' remediation efforts.
Pay for cleanup or attorneys?
While the proposed class-action agreement specifies that Ashford's Birmingham-based firm would receive $51 million in fees from the defendants, the court will not address whether the firm is entitled to that amount in deciding whether to grant preliminary approval of the settlement. If preliminary approval is granted, a fairness hearing will be scheduled at a later date to more carefully evaluate the fairness of the settlement to the class members, including the reasonableness of the attorney fees requested.
Assuming their case settles, Riverkeeper's lawyers will be paid under a federal environmental law based on the hours put into the case. Whiteside said he's frustrated that so much money in contingency fees is going to the St. John lawyers and the lawyers for Decatur, Morgan County and Decatur Utilities, who are receiving $7 million. That's money, he said, that could be invested in more extensive remediation efforts.
"It's unfortunate that some of the attorneys involved in the 3M lawsuit are going to be collecting such enormous amounts of money in contingency fees," Whiteside said. "Tennessee Riverkeeper's sole objective in this lawsuit is to force 3M and the other polluters to thoroughly clean up their PFAS pollution."
One of Ashford's arguments in favor of the proposed settlement is that Alabama law provides the class with few remedies even if the case goes to trial and is resolved in favor of the plaintiffs.
Under state law, a person whose property has been contaminated can only claim damages equal to the drop in the property's value caused by the pollution, but Ashford said in the motion that "extensive investigations failed to turn up any evidence of widespread diminution of real-property values in the six counties. ... The proposed settlement agreement gives the class almost everything that the class could have hoped to win, even if time-consuming and expensive litigation had ended in its favor."
The settlement, according to the motion, benefits the hundreds of thousands of class members.
"The settlement agreement is a win for the citizens of Morgan, Limestone, Franklin, Lawrence, Colbert and Lauderdale counties — and for the northern Alabama environment," according to Ashford's motion.
