The scheduled return of prison inmate labor and institution of a processing fee for its municipal partners and local industries could help sustain a Decatur Recycling Center that annually falls short financially, the landfill director said.
Officials in two partner cities, Athens and Hartselle, said they're eager for the center to resume accepting recyclables they collect and seemed amenable to a fee. Cullman is also a partner.
Wanda Tyler, director of the Morgan County Regional Landfill that operates the center, told the Decatur City Council on Monday that the center’s recycling expenses are roughly $1.1 million annually, but it brings in only $250,000 from the sale of recyclables on the commodity market.
The landfill budget pays for the center’s shortfalls, which was $800,000 in 2019. That was the last full year in which the service operated on a typical budget.
In effort to close the financial gap and offset the center's cost, Tyler proposed charging a fee of $21 a ton to its municipal partners and industries. If the three partner cities return to 2019 levels, the processing fee would generate another $22,000 for the center. Athens brought in over 535 tons, followed by Hartselle at 349 and Cullman at 177.
Decatur and Morgan County will not have to pay this processing fee. She wasn’t sure when the processing fee would begin. The three partner municipalities have never had to pay for using the Decatur Recycling Center.
Tyler estimated it would cost $27 a ton daily to throw recyclables in the landfill, but it costs only $21 a ton, including to a $1 fee to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, to process the recyclables.
“We’re looking at a processing fee for all entities, including our industrial partners and any adjacent municipality,” Tyler said.
Tyler said the Alabama Department of Corrections is scheduled to resume work release assignments for minimum-custody inmates assigned to governmental entities on July 1. With the return of inmate workers, the center could afford to bring back the other municipalities' recyclables.
Councilman Billy Jackson said he’s OK with the proposed fees since Decatur’s residents won’t have to pay more to support those other cities and the fees would create some funds for the center that people love.
“I’m never OK with losing that kind of money," Jackson said of the $800,000 deficit, "but I know it’s something that means a great deal to many of our citizens,” Jackson said.
Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison said Wednesday that he’s not aware of the proposed processing fee “but I do believe Hartselle would participate.”
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said he is excited about the return of recycling, and he’s OK with the new fee.
Marks said he held a meeting recently with his employees to talk about recycling. While Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful’s recycling center is open for drop-off, Marks said he wants to get his city’s curbside recycling going again.
“It’s such a good service for us to offer that I’m excited about getting it going again,” Marks said. “We’ll just have to work it (processing fee) into the budget because I consider this critically important that we do this.”
The Decatur Recycling Center had to suspend recycling in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Limestone Correction Facility put its inmates under quarantine so they could not participate in work release.
The center restarted recycling for Decatur and Morgan County with temporary employees in July 2020. It didn’t resume the service for the three municipalities because of the additional expense of paying employees at least minimum wage.
Through April, the Decatur Recycling Center spent an average of $14,800 a month on the $7.25 minimum wage temporary employees. Using state inmates, who each make $15 a day on work release, costs roughly $4,500 to $5,000 a month. The cost of the employees or inmates comes out of the landfill budget.
While recycling is a financially negative proposition, Tyler said, “We learned the value of the program from our residents.”
Recycling Manager Danny Dotson said his center is currently handling about a third of the recyclables it handled in 2019. He said about half of what he’s about to sell on the commodities market is corrugated cardboard, which sells for $110 a ton.
Dotson sells some commodities locally, like aluminum cans at 70 cents a pound to the Metal Exchange in Moulton and No. 1 plastic for 11 cents a pound to Indorama in Athens.
But he also has to travel to places like Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he sells steel/tin cans for $255 for a gross ton (2,440 pounds), and Augusta, Georgia, where he sells newspaper for $75 a ton.
He sells natural high density polyethylene, 88 cents a pound, and colored HDP, 36 cents a pound, in Troy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.