Point Mallard Aquatics Center will end weekday operations a week earlier than planned, but it will remain open on weekends through Sept. 6.
The water park posted on its website that today is the last day for a weekday opening during the summer season “due to unforeseen staffing impacts.”
The center's weekday operations were originally planned to end Aug. 6.
The park now begins weekend-only operations through Memorial Day weekend with the last day scheduled for Sept. 6. The Aquatics Center is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m.
