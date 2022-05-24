Point Mallard Park has just enough lifeguards to open for Memorial Day weekend, but the summer schedule will need to be reduced, Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said Monday.
The 2022 summer season begins Friday when the Aquatics Center is open from 4 until 8 p.m. for a special event for season-pass holders only. The season then opens for everyone at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Lake said the planned hours to start the summer season are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays. In the past, the pool was open until 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and opened at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
“That will allow us to work only one shift,” Lake said of the 6 p.m. closing time.
He said the 1 p.m. Sunday opening allows the park to use a small group to clean the pools and do other special projects while not having to bring in a full crew.
Lake said he is still working on the summer schedules for the city's two other pools at the Aquadome and Carrie Matthews.
Lake said only 54 lifeguards will be available when the season starts — a number that "scared me" — but two new groups are working on their certifications. There will be 94 lifeguards “if everyone passes and they all show up,” he said.
“We can run with 54,” Lake said.
Typically the city hires 115 to 135 lifeguards to work at its three pools, although it had to reduce hours and at times close attractions last year when hiring difficulties left it with 80 lifeguards most of the season.
Point Mallard Park Supervisor Stephanie McLain said the lifeguards may have to work longer rotations. There may be times when they have to close some attractions to protect guests, she said.
“We’re going to be OK and safety is our main concern,” McLain said. “We just need the staff to show up.”
McLain said they’re fully staffed in the gift shop and they have enough cashiers, but they still need maintenance and concession employees.
“I foresee this being like last summer where we had to hire throughout,” McLain said. “It’s not too late to come submit an application.”
Lake said Point Mallard will once again have a 6,000-person attendance limit. Then-Police Chief Nate Allen set this limit in 2019 after two teenagers were shot during a crowded special event at the park.
Lake said he wants to avoid a situation, which has been encountered in the past, where the wave pool is so crowded “that it was hard to lifeguard so many people.”
He said the attendance limit is necessary so guests can enjoy the park’s pools while the lifeguards can make sure everyone is safe.
Point Mallard has a new headcount computer system that will help track the number of people who are in the park at any one time.
“In years past, point of sales numbers were difficult to track with people leaving at any time from multiple places,” Lake said. “The new system will count people coming in and out.”
McLain said one flaw that must be worked out is people can buy armbands that allow them to come and go from the park. Some customers will use these armbands to picnic in places outside of the Aquatics Center.
“They can’t be accounted for at any one moment,” McLain said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.